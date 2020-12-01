Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of CAT opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

