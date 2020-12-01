CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $41,412.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,858 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $149,144.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,758 shares of company stock worth $397,997 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

