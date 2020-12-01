Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0081

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $13,692.61 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00160984 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

