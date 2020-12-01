CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $26.52 on Friday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

