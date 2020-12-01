CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,652. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $129,528. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

