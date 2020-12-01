Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CPAC stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.51 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

