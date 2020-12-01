Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $9.03 on Friday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $765.51 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.