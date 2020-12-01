Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.51 million, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3192 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

