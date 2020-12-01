Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE:CDAY opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,768 shares of company stock worth $50,898,764 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.