Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 112 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 219,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 188,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

