Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 154,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 508,696 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

