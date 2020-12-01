Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,293 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mastercard by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 761,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,135,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,298,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $336.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

