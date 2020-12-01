Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 612 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

