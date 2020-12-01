Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $129,419,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

