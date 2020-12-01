Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

BSV opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

