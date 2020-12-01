Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 21,075 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

