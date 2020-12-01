Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after buying an additional 696,722 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 438,414 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,664,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

