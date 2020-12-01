Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

