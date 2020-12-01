Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,052,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

