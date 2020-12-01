Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.