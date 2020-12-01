Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

