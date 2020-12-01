Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

