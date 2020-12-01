Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

