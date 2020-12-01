Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.