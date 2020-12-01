Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

