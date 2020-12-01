Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 83,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 854,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

