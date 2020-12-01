Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

