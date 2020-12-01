Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,064,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,851 shares of company stock worth $124,486,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

CRM stock opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.