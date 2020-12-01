Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

