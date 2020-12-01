Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 70,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.17.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

