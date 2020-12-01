Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day moving average is $311.46. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

