Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,423,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.