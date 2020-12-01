Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

