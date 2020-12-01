Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,401,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

