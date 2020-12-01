Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. North Fourth Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 36,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 83,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,957,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Shares of BABA opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $712.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

