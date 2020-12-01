Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,084.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 233.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

