Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 113,434 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.