Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

