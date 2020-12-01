Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 542,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 121,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

