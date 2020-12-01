Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $247.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

