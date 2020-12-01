Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,563,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

