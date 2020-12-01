Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.