Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 132,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

