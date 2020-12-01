Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

