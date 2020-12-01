Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 72,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 821,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

