Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,404,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,255,000 after buying an additional 100,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

