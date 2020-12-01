Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 212 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

