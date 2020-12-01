Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 291 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,094,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after buying an additional 60,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,278,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,981,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,180,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

IBM opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

