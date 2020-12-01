Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

