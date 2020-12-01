Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.39.

